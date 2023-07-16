Ben Hamparsum has always known his destiny.
There must be a warm comfort in that, a surety in a world where it can often feel like we move forward in lockstep with cold randomness.
With each passing year the 23-year-old's destiny has loomed larger, the road to get there dotted with myriad experiences.
One of Hamparsum's most visceral experiences has been an ongoing one. And at Rugby Park, on a pleasant July afternoon, he was imbued with every ounce of it as he led St Albert's College to a dominating win over Tamworth.
Later, the prop revealed that he's the heir to a cotton farm on the Liverpool plains at Breeza. For the past 11 years he has been preparing to take over the running of the farm from his father, John, while living away from home.
"The plan [post-uni] is just to go and do a few jobs here and there," he said, "and get experience under a few different managers, sort of work out how to run a property from them, and then I'll head back and help Dad out until he's ready to retire."
In preparation for that day, Hamparsum boarded at The Armidale School throughout high school. For the past four years, he has studied agriculture and business at St Albert's College at the University of New England. He finishes the degree this year.
"I loved it," he said of his time at uni. "Met a lot of really great people, and made some really great friends."
In between high school and university, Hamparsum spent a gap year mainly working on a cattle farm in the Kimberley. "It was probably one of the best years of my life," he said.
During his time at UNE, the former Gunnedah Red Devil has been an Albies rugby man - helping them win the premiership last season and then embracing the captaincy role this year, as he looks to finish his tenure at the club in style by leading them to back-to-back titles.
He led from the front at Rugby Park on Saturday, scoring the first try of the match when he hurled his big body into the defence and crashed over.
It set in motion a try rush that left Magpies players pleading with one another to keep their heads up: 27-0 the scoreline until Magpies No 9 Dougal Eliott scored just before the break.
In a battle between first and last on the table, there would be no upsetting of the natural order - the final score 39-14.
"The boys are looking pretty good," Hamparsum said of Albies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.