SOME charges have been dropped, but a Tamworth man is set to fight several other domestic violence (DV) charges in court.
A three-hour hearing date in Tamworth Local Court has been scrapped, and a string of allegations have been withdrawn by police against Andrew Sampson.
Sampson appeared from custody before magistrate Mark Whelan when the prosecution told the court five charges against the 42-year-old would be withdrawn and dismissed.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said the police were withdrawing DV-related charges of stalk and intimidate with the intent to cause fear; common assault; intentionally choke without consent; destroy or damage property; and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Sampson had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In court, Sampson - who has been behind bars since he was arrested as part of a police operation - also pleaded not guilty to a separate string of DV charges.
He's set to defend one charge of stalk and intimidate with the intent to cause fear; and two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
The allegations are set to go to a hearing in October.
Sampson was arrested in April after a foot chase through several yards in Oxley Vale.
The 42-year-old was one of the main targets of the police crackdownm code named Operation Amarok II.
He was spotted near Wallamoul Street on April 19 when he ran from police, and scaled a number of fences, before he was captured.
His parole was revoked, and he was ordered to remain behind bars.
During the crackdown, Oxley police carried out the most amount of bail compliance checks in the state, and was second in NSW for compliance checks for AVOs.
The checks ran into the hundreds across the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri areas, and smaller towns.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
