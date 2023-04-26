OXLEY police have carried out the most amount of bail compliance checks of any policing district in the state as part of a domestic violence crackdown.
The local force also arrested one of the most wanted targets during the crackdown, after a foot chase through several yards in Oxley Vale in Tamworth.
Andrew Sampson is behind bars on fresh charges, and will serve out two months in custody after his parole was revoked by authorities.
The 42-year-old was one of the main targets of Oxley police during the statewide Operation Amarok II crackdown.
Police claimed Sampson knew he was wanted by officers but had been running since mid-March.
He was spotted near Wallamoul Street shortly before 2pm on April 19 and ran from police.
Officers gave chase through several yards, scaling a number of fences, before he was captured.
He's facing DV-related charges of armed with intent; intentionally choking a person without consent; intimidation; destroy or damaging property; and assault.
He appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded not guilty to all five charges with the case set to go to a three-hour hearing.
"His parole has been revoked and is in custody until late June," magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said.
She told him the first available date for hearing on the fresh charges was in July, after his release from custody.
"You're going to be responsible to get yourself to court on the day of the hearing so don't forget," she told Sampson.
"I'm proposing to dispense with bail."
During the crackdown, Oxley police carried out the most amount of bail compliance checks in the state, and was second in NSW for compliance checks for AVOs.
The checks ran into the hundreds across the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri areas, and smaller towns.
"These results show Oxley police take domestic violence offences very seriously," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"It is scourge, and police use these compliance checks to ensure offenders are complying with court orders, ensure they are following the conditions of their bail or AVOS, and if they're not then we take action.
"It's another tool to target recidivist offenders, and ensure offenders follow the rules or they'll go back before the court."
Police have promised more crackdowns and warned any breaches will see offenders face further charges, Detective Darcy said.
Police arrested more than 600 people from across the state as part of Operation Amarok II.
"Perpetrators are on notice; the Amarok arm of our strategy focuses on them, including assessing their intent, their capability to inflict harm and the access they have to their current or future victims," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.
"We will continue proactive Amarok deployments, along with the use of a sophisticated suite of strategies, to target dangerous domestic violence offending and protect our communities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
