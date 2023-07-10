The Northern Daily Leader
Riot squad called to combat rising crime wave across Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
July 10 2023 - 3:40pm
The Public Order Riot Squad (PORS) from Sydney was deployed to Tamworth for three days. Picture file
THE force's riot squad has wrapped up an operation across Tamworth targeting juveniles and property crime.

