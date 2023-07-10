THE force's riot squad has wrapped up an operation across Tamworth targeting juveniles and property crime.
The Public Order Riot Squad (PORS) from Sydney was deployed to the city on July 6 for three days to help combat a rising wave of property crime.
Oxley police said they were trying to home in on a "core group" of juveniles who they suspected were behind a series of break and enters, stolen cars and thefts from properties or vehicles.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader the officers worked hand-in-hand with Oxley police, as well as Operation Mongoose police.
"With the current crime spike, assistance was sought from Public Order Riot Squad who spent three days in the city," he said.
Operation Mongoose was set-up by Oxley police to home in on those suspected to be involved in a wave of property crime that's hit the city recently.
Multiple break-ins have been reported across all corners of the city, and last week several stolen cars were involved in police chases. Two teenage boys were arrested last week in relation to offences.
Detective Darcy said PORS police were involved in a number of chases during the operation, that mainly unfolded across the weekend.
"That resource was deployed to the region to help deal with a rise in property crime across Tamworth," he said.
"Those officers were involved in several proactive operations as well as a number of arrests.
"The overall operations were successful and they will return to the city in the near future."
Police said Mongoose investigators had "identified a core group of young persons suspected to be involved in property crime" in Tamworth, and were working night and day to capture those targets and put them before the court.
Detective Darcy said additional resources were being rolled out to combat the spike, but he again urged residents to lock up, secure their valuables and "target-harden" their properties to ensure they don't fall victim.
