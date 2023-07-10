A MAGISTRATE has told a motorbike rider he's lucky he wasn't "zipped up in a body bag" when he sped around a busy roundabout while drunk.
Reagan Ty Duguid downed three VB long necks, and had only eaten a slice of pizza, and a piece of calamari, when he rode his motorbike down Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The 24-year-old said he "wasn't thinking very smart" when he fronted Tamworth Local Court on the drink driving charge.
"It was stupid," he said.
The South Tamworth man - who bought the motorbike to make some extra cash as a food delivery driver - was riding down Goonoo Goonoo Road after downing the drinks in the car park of the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) at about 5:40pm on June 24.
Shortly after, emergency services were called to the roundabout at the intersection of Calala Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Road following reports of a single motorcycle crash.
When police arrived they saw Duguid standing on the side of the road next to the motorbike.
A witness told police they saw the rider zooming around traffic before speeding around the roundabout and losing control.
The 24-year-old was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.137 - almost three times the legal limit.
In court, magistrate Roger Prowse told Duguid he may as well sell his bike on eBay, and suspended him from holding a licence for six months.
He slammed the comment from Duguid that he "wasn't thinking", and pointed out he had proven he was able to make some decisions by putting on his helmet.
"There is some hope for your intellectual capacity," Mr Prowse said.
The 24-year-old was fined $1200 and ordered to have an interlock device for 12 months once he's back on the road.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
