The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman injured in two car-car collision on Vera Street, Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
July 10 2023 - 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. Picture file
Police were called to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. Picture file

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.