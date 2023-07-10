A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Tamworth.
Emergency services rushed to Vera Street in South Tamworth about 6pm on Sunday, July 9, after reports two cars collided.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics were called to treat a woman - who was behind the wheel of one of the cars - with reports of whiplash.
She was assessed and stabilised at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital.
She was reported to be in a stable condition.
Paramedics assessed the driver of the second vehicle but they didn't not require treatment or transport to hospital.
Police were deployed to the crash and traffic was diverted around the crash scene.
Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
