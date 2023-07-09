The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

East Tamworth's Wade John Homewood has terrorism sentence reduced on appeal

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN EAST Tamworth man jailed for a terrorism offence could be released from a high-security prison as early as next month after his jail sentence was cut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.