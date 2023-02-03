AN EAST Tamworth man has been jailed for almost two years for prolific "extremist right-wing" posts, including graphic videos and images he made online.
Wade John Homewood has been in a high-security prison since his arrest in November, 2021, and will remain behind bars until at least October after he fronted sentencing in Parramatta District Court on Friday.
Judge Andrew Colefax refused to detail the offending during the judgment because he didn't want to draw attention to the "dissemination of that material" which he described as "extreme and vile".
The 38-year-old man was sentenced to one-year-and-11-months without parole after pleading guilty to the charge of intentionally advocating the doing of a terrorist attack, or the commission of a terrorism offence, between March, 2019, and November, 2021.
He was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, to be served alongside the longer sentence, for not having approved storage of ammunition for a firearm.
Specialist counter-terrorism police investigating Homewood's online activity raided the home where he lived with his parents in East Tamworth in 2021 and uncovered more than 8000 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.
Homewood was arrested on November 23, 2021, by the specialist counter-terror squad made up of investigators from the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.
The matter was moved from Tamworth court for security reasons.
Homewood appeared by video link for the proceedings on Friday, covering his face with his hand as the judgement was read and the sentence handed down.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
