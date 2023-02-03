The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

East Tamworth's Wade John Homewood sentenced to jail for terrorism offences and ammunition stockpile

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN EAST Tamworth man has been jailed for almost two years for prolific "extremist right-wing" posts, including graphic videos and images he made online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.