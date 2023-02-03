The Northern Daily Leader
East Tamworth man Wade John Homewood sentenced to jail after counter-terrorism investigation

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
AN EAST Tamworth man has been jailed for making thousands of "extremist right-wing" social media posts advocating acts of violence.

