AN EAST Tamworth man has been jailed for making thousands of "extremist right-wing" social media posts advocating acts of violence.
Wade John Homewood has been in a high-security prison since his arrest in November, 2021, and will remain behind bars until at least October after he fronted Parramatta District Court on Friday for sentencing.
Judge Andrew Colefax refused to detail the offending during the judgment because he didn't want to draw attention to content - posted across more than two years - that he described as "extreme and vile".
"I do not intend, directly or indirectly, to assist you in the dissemination of the deeply disturbing and disturbed material set out," he said.
The Leader has chosen not to publish some graphic details in the case.
The 38-year-old was sentenced to two-years-and-seven-months in jail, with one year-and-11-months non-parole, after pleading guilty to the charge of intentionally advocating the doing of a terrorist attack, or the commission of a terrorism offence, between March, 2019, and November, 2021.
Homewood was arrested on November 23, 2021, after counter-terrorism officers raided his parents' East Tamworth home where he lived.
The arrest came after a joint investigation involving the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.
"Your parents were totally unaware of your criminal activities," Judge Colefax said.
An analysis of his electronics revealed thousands of online posts, photos and videos which advocated violence against certain groups and individuals, including on an account with close to 1500 subscribers.
During the police raid, officers uncovered more than 8300 rounds of ammunition stockpiled in his bedroom, as well as "various publications associated with right-wing extremism", including a manual on homemade explosives.
He was also sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, to be served alongside the longer sentence, for not having approved storage of ammunition for a firearm.
Police also discovered eight guns stored in a firearms cupboard in an internal stairwell of the East Tamworth home, including five bolt-action shotguns, two break-action shotguns and a .22 calibre pump-action rifle.
Homewood was licenced and legally allowed to have them in his possession at the time.
The court had earlier been handed a detailed report from a forensic psychologist, as well as affidavits from both of his parents and his Tamworth-based solicitor.
Judge Colefax said Homewood had not given sworn evidence in the case.
"I am not satisfied ... you are remorseful or genuinely contrite in relation to either of the offences," he said.
He said he couldn't find that Homewood had actively renounced his views, and said his prospects of rehabilitation were poor.
Homewood appeared by video link for the proceedings on Friday, covering his face with his hand as the judgement was read, and was visibly emotional at times.
The court heard that while Homewood's upbringing hadn't been dysfunctional, the forensic psychologist found he had been through unfortunate circumstances, was isolated, had a strong sense of personal grievance and mental health concerns, which made him vulnerable on the internet, worsened by COVID.
The matter was moved from Tamworth court for security reasons.
