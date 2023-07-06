The Northern Daily Leader
Applications for Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Fund close soon

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 7 2023 - 6:30am
Limbri's Steeple Country Escapes, a 1906 church-turned-dream-hotel, 8 kilometres south-east of Moonbi, was built in 1906 and is one of many heritage buildings in the region to benefit from Tamworth Regional Council's Heritage Assistance Fund. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Owners of historic buildings or landmarks are almost out of time to claim their share of more than $60,000 earmarked for maintaining the Tamworth region's unique charm.

Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.

