Owners of historic buildings or landmarks are almost out of time to claim their share of more than $60,000 earmarked for maintaining the Tamworth region's unique charm.
Applications for the 2023-24 Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Assistance Fund close on July 21, but there's extra money on the table thanks to the building boom last year.
A grateful beneficiary of the fund is Limbri's Steeple Country Escapes, a 1906 church-turned-dream-hotel the Leader explored in April.
Previous grant recipients include the Bendemeer Hotel and 'The Strand' building on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
"I have to say the people that have received grants from our current year and indeed in previous years have been most appreciative ... there have been a number of buildings that have had works done to them, the Manilla Royal Hotel, for example," Cr Helen Tickle said.
However, not every project approved in last year's fund was completed on time.
Nine of the 19 successful applications for the 2022-23 round could not secure tradespeople in time to complete their projects, leaving $12,000 on the table.
"Unfortunately some of these projects couldn't be completed by the deadline even though an extension period was carried forward," Cr Tickle said.
Council voted to carry over those funds to this year's round of heritage funding and is encouraging those nine past recipients to re-apply.
Council announced the fund's launch in June, encouraging owners of historically significant properties to repair, replace, or even just add a fresh coat of paint to their buildings on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
Eligibility isn't restricted to just heritage-listed buildings. Properties within heritage precincts can also benefit from the scheme.
There are two such heritage precincts in Tamworth: one in East Tamworth between Raglan and Marius streets, and the other in West Tamworth between Gipps and Matthews streets.
Tamworth council encourages owners of heritage buildings in the region, particularly those located in former shire areas of Parry, Manilla, Barraba and Nundle, to apply.
The goal of the fund is to kickstart the joint funding of a number of projects, improving all heritage items which act as draw cards to the region.
Projects which involve the repair, maintenance or reinstatement of missing items on heritage buildings or properties located in heritage precincts are eligible.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
