Owners of historic buildings are being urged to apply for funding to repair and restore the structures.
Applications are open for their 2023 - 2024 Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Assistance Fund, with a total of $60,000 up for grabs.
The money can be used for things like external paint, or repair and replacement of certain features like verandahs, roofs and fences, in both residential and commercial buildings.
Grants are provided on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
Heritage Working Group chair Cr Helen Tickle keen for owners to come on board.
"The Heritage Assistance Fund is a Council initiative to assist owners of historically significant properties to make physical improvements to their buildings," Cr Tickle said.
"I would like to especially encourage owners of properties in commercial precincts across our region to consider seeking funding this financial year."
Rhiannon Graham, a 2022-23 recipient of the Tamworth Heritage Assistance Fund, used her funding to upgrade the floorboards and paint work within her heritage-listed church at Limbri.
The property, now called 'Steeple Country Escapes', has been transformed for use as an accommodation and event site.
"I am extremely grateful that I was given a chance to upgrade and restore features of my building through the Tamworth Heritage Assistance Fund," Ms Graham said.
"There is definitely economic benefit in maintaining the facades of properties like Steeple Country Escapes. From a historical perspective, there is something super special about working to preserve a piece of history that people can interact with and stay in."
Applications for the fund will be assessed by Council's Heritage Working Group.
To be eligible projects must be completed by Friday, 26 April 2024 with successful applications eligible for the Tamworth Regional Biennial Heritage Awards in 2024.
Applications for the 2023-2024 Heritage Assistance Fund close 5pm Friday, 21 July 2023.
Details are on Council's website.
