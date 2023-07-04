Tuesday was a day never to forget for dozens of locals in Tamworth.
Legacy president Greg Roese carried the Legacy torch in one hand while holding 99-year-old Agnes Richardson's hand with the other as they walked towards the cauldron in Tamworth.
It was a scene of enormous honour and pride on July 4 as the other 30 torch bearers, who had carried the flame at various points throughout the 10 kilometre local route, formed a guard of honour along Fitzroy Street for the pair.
Moments later, Mr Roese lit the Legacy cauldron outside the Tamworth Town Hall, sparking a fire to officially signify 100 years of Legacy.
A bronze plaque to commemorate Legacy's centenary was later unveiled and now sits alongside the plaque to mark 75 years since the Tamworth arm of Legacy was established.
Mr Roese said the rain may have deterred some people from turning up but others "really enjoyed it and it didn't matter what the weather was like" for them.
"It's been very exciting," Mr Roese said.
Ms Richardson coded words and information into numbers for the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II, and her husband served with allied forces in the navy as a submarine detector.
"I saw the first Spitfire that came to Australia, known as the Capstan," Ms Richardson said.
Ms Richardson said "it was amazing" carrying the torch for Legacy in Tamworth. She had passed or 'kissed' the flame to Mr Roese's at a point on Peel Street.
After the lighting of the cauldron and unveiling of the plaque, Legacy Australia chairperson Eric Easterbrook handed Mr Roese a commemorative Legacy torch following speeches inside the town hall.
Tamworth mayor and Legacy torchbearer Russell Webb said it was a wonderful experience "to be there thinking about what Legacy does for our returned servicemen and their families".
Hours earlier, Assistant Minister for Veteran Affairs Matthew Thistlethwaite was with Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce, who cut the Legacy ribbon at the start of the relay at Hyman Park.
Mr Thistlethwaite was in the French city of Pozières on April 23, where the six-month Legacy Torch relay kicked off.
"It's fantastic to be here in the New England region to see this important relay travel through an area of NSW that's given so much in terms of serving in the Australian Defence Forces," Mr Thistlethwaite told the Leader.
"And to see it now hit Australian soil and make its way around the towns and regions of our great country is a wonderful tribute to legacy and their 100 years of contribution to supporting the families of veterans."
The torch is next expected in Port Macquarie, as part of its journey to visit all 45 Legacy clubs from France to Belgium, the UK and Australia before culminating in Melbourne on October 13.
Legacy was established based on the promise of a soldier to his dying mate on the Western Front during WWI; "I'll look after the missus and kids", he said.
