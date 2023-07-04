Heavy rainfall sweeping across the region has forced the washout of some NAIDOC celebrations in Tamworth.
The NAIDOC touch day match set for Tuesday, July 4, at the Tamworth Youthie had to be cancelled after the grounds were flooded.
The Tamworth Indigenous rangers team and Local Land Services have also postponed the cultural burn demonstration - which was set to take place on Locks Lane near the CBD on Wednesday - to a later date.
Despite the postponements and the rain, the festivities will continue with the Elders Long Lunch still planned for Thursday, July 6, at the Mercure Events Centre in West Tamworth.
The NAIDOC March will proceed in Tamworth on Friday, July 7, from Viaduct Park to Bicentennial Park, followed by the NAIDOC Family Fun Day.
To conclude the week, there will be the Arts North West Gather and Trade NAIDOC markets at Fitzroy Street Plaza on Saturday, July 8, from 10am to 1pm.
Participants can then dance the night away at the NAIDOC Debutante Ball on Saturday night at Tamworth's TRECC.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
