The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Glen David Jordan jailed for drug supply and kidnapping | Strike Force Burtenshaw

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 27 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Jordan was sentenced in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday. Picture File
Glen Jordan was sentenced in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday. Picture File

THE HEAD honcho of a drug dealing ring in Tamworth will spend more than four years behind bars after he was exposed during a secret police operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.