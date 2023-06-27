THE HEAD honcho of a drug dealing ring in Tamworth will spend more than four years behind bars after he was exposed during a secret police operation.
Glen David Jordan learnt his fate on Tuesday morning and has been ordered to remain in prison after he was sentenced for a string of drug supply and kidnapping charges.
Jordan appeared via video link from custody in a Sydney court where Judge Andrew Coleman sentenced him to four years and four months behind bars for supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug; possessing an unauthorised firearm; and kidnapping.
Judge Coleman took a number of other charges into account on sentencing, and imposed a non-parole period of two years and six months. He was given a 25 per cent discount for his early guilty pleas.
The 46-year-old admitted to the charges in Tamworth Local Court in October last year, where the court heard Jordan was the leader of a drug supply ring operating from Tamworth to the coast.
At the time, he also pleaded guilty to kidnapping a man in a car boot in Newcastle, and beating him with a golf club for outstanding drug money.
The drug supply was uncovered during a secret police operation, code-named Strike Force Burtenshaw.
Detectives discovered Jordan was a regular supplier to co-accused and West Tamworth man Anthony Alchin who then dealt the drugs in the community. Alchin, as well as a number of other co-accused have already been sentenced for their offending.
About a dozen people were arrested by the strike force which was set-up to stamp out drug crime in Tamworth.
The 46-year-old has been behind bars - and previously made an unsuccessful bid to be bailed to a rehabilitation program - since his arrest.
Jordan's prison sentence was backdated to March 1, 2022, and after time service, he will first be eligible for parole on August 31, 2024.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
