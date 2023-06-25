The drought, bushfires, the COVID pandemic, and more recently excessive rainfall have all impacted Tamworth Regional Council's (TRCs) bottom line, according to a report to go before councillors at their next ordinary meeting.
The Draft Annual Plan and Budget 2023/24 is being been finalised following a period of community consultation.
While through "prudent financial management" council says it has been able to access funds via savings to maintain service delivery, "cost shifting" by the state and federal governments means "the cost of delivering the services and facilities our community expects has risen considerably".
The plan says council's difficult financial position could affect its delivery of services.
"To navigate a path that meets our financial challenges and delivers on our community's expectations it will be necessary for Council and the community to work together and re-evaluate what we do, how we do it and our service levels," the report reads.
"The discussion in the next financial year will be framed by three options about our operations, infrastructure and service levels: How do we maintain, how will we grow or how do we manage a decline."
The plan establishes nine focus areas including: water security; growth and development in a liveable built environment; business development and investment; a focus on smaller communities within the larger council area; connectivity with other regions via aviation; culture and heritage; take-up of clean energy; arts and culture; and open and transparent leadership.
"Our Delivery Plan 2023-2025 responds to a significant community engagement program to better understand the aspirations of our community," the report reads.
"This plan consolidates work that is already being delivered to our community and creates frameworks and strategies for delivering excellence into the future."
A suite of draft documents including Our Delivery Plan 2023/2025 and Our Annual Plan and Budget 2023/2024, Statement of Revenue Policy 2023/2024 and Fees and Charges 2023/2024 were placed on public exhibition in May.
Submissions were received from the community via MyTRC, email, and in person at a number of pop-up events.
The submissions covered a wide range of topics, from water security and climate change action, to support for the Performing Arts Centre, improved road maintenance, and a future aquatic centre for Tamworth.
The report recommends council officially adopt the plans at its next ordinary meeting on Thursday, June 29.
