Tamworth council will rubber stamp its future blueprint

By Newsroom
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
Mayor Russell Webb and Tamworth Regional councillors will consider the financial blueprint and operational plans at a meeting on Thursday June 29. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file
The drought, bushfires, the COVID pandemic, and more recently excessive rainfall have all impacted Tamworth Regional Council's (TRCs) bottom line, according to a report to go before councillors at their next ordinary meeting.

