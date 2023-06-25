The Northern Daily Leader
Photos: Tamworth's Bicentennial Park full of fun on World Dachshund Day

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 25 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 7:00pm
Bicentennial Park was abuzz with wagging tails, floppy ears, and an undeniable air of cuteness as dozens of Dachshunds gathered in celebration of World Dachshund Day.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

