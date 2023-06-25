Bicentennial Park was abuzz with wagging tails, floppy ears, and an undeniable air of cuteness as dozens of Dachshunds gathered in celebration of World Dachshund Day.
Despite the event being three days late, organiser and self-confessed dachshund fan Jessica Rankins said she wouldn't have it any other way as her seven-year-old dachshund, Clifford, made fast friends with the nearly 50 of his kin in the park.
These four-legged friends, accompanied by their doting owners, unleashed an explosion of joy at the huge meet-up catered with dog treats by Bewoofed Pawtisserie.
"It's a great day to make new fluffy friends, and for introducing my business to new clients. Though to be honest I came here more for the dogs than anything else," Pawtisserie owner Bianca Foster said.
Owners pampered their pooches with an array of doggy delights from the local business, from mouth-watering pupcakes to dog-gone delicious donuts, which had the hounds drooling in anticipation.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
