Jackson Sharpe has been mauled by sport's fickle nature.
One minute the premiership-winning No. 9 is orchestrating second-placed Pirates' away win over Scone, in only his second start this season, and the next he is writhing on the ground in agony - the AC joint of his right shoulder dislocated.
Sharpe will see a surgeon on Tuesday to determined if the shoulder needs to be operated on. But he expects to be sidelined for up to eight weeks - the high of being back in first grade cruelly snuffed out, his season in jeopardy.
"It's a big blow," he said. "I thought I've been playing pretty good footy since being back in first grade. So, annoying."
Kept out of the starting halfback spot by Brad Male, Sharpe returned to the run-on side against Walcha two weeks ago after Male was sidelined with a groin injury.
Sharpe scored two tries in the match and had a hand in others. In the 39-17 win over Scone, he was injured with about 15 minutes to go - the result of being tackled.
"It's good to play first grade," he said. "Don't get me wrong, I like playing reserve grade: it's a bit more fun football. But I like the more structured rugby in the first-grade team."
He continued:
I've played a number of years in first grade now, and won a few premierships there. So it was really good being back up there at top-level football, and being able to play with the boys I've won a few grand finals with.
After making his top-grade debut in 2017, Sharpe went on to become a key cog in the Pirates machine. The 25-year-old carpenter enjoys being one of the senior players and passing on advice to the more junior members of the team.
"They all listen to me," he said.
Against seventh-placed Scone, Sharpe said a Pirates side missing key personnel - including Andrew and Tim Collins and Conrad Starr - "dug deep".
"We're really strong as a club," he said. "We all stick together and try and make each other better players by actually competing all the time."
