The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Pirates No. 9 Jackson Sharpe dislocates his shoulder

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 25 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Sharpe has a strong return to first grade against Walcha. Picture by Samantha Newsam
Jackson Sharpe has a strong return to first grade against Walcha. Picture by Samantha Newsam

Jackson Sharpe has been mauled by sport's fickle nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.