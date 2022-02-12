news, latest-news,

IF YOU'VE left things to the last minute this Valentine's Day, don't worry, Tamworth has a lot of love to share. Whether you're a sucker for a bunch of flowers, a sweet treat or you're looking to treat your furry friends, these local businesses have you covered. Owner of Designer Bunches Eliza Fagan has all hands on deck to get the red roses ready to go for Monday. Ms Fagan estimated the demand for flowers would be almost 10 times higher on Valentine's Day compared to a normal day of trading. "It's just crazy," she said. READ ALSO: "We've got deliveries arriving constantly and have been pre-ordering lots." While most people opt for the classic rose to celebrate the day of love, Ms Fagan said more and more people were reaching for lilies and native flowers these days. To get your hands on roses Ms Fagan said pre-ordering was essential, but mixed bunches would also be available in store on Monday. If your loved one has more of a sweet tooth, a grazing box might be more your style. Amy Skewes, owner of Graze the Board, will offer a selection of sweets and chocolate covered strawberries so locals can enjoy a night of love and luxury at home. After seeing her business boom during lockdown, Ms Skewes said the boxes were an appealing choice for couples with young kids, or those nervous about going out for a meal. "The beauty of a box is that you can enjoy it anywhere," she said. The boxes are carefully constructed to resemble works of art, with ingredients and treats sourced locally, or homemade. The self proclaimed "sucker for love" said while Valentine's Day was a busy time of year, she loved helping couples celebrate their special day. But it's not just couples who will be feeling the love this Valentine's Day. Bianca Foster, owner of BeWoofed, is making sure dogs have a paw-fect day with her red velvet pupcakes and cranberry hearts. "I think Valentine's Day isn't just about couples anymore," Ms Foster said. "I don't see why fur babies should be left out. "They're not just pets." Made out of beetroot, honey, eggs, cream cheese and strawberries, the special treats are pet friendly and have been approved by Ms Foster's dogs, Luna and Lily. Having only just launched BeWoofed in January, Ms Foster said she was overwhelmed by how many people had been getting their orders in for Valentine's Day and was now planning out Easter and birthday treats. "I was a bit taken back, but it's really nice," she said. "It means a lot, but I do it for the dogs more than anything else." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

