Exclusive

Baylen Pendergast's injuries that caused his 2013 death ruled non-accidental by coroner

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:45pm
Baylen Pendergast died in 2013 from severe, not accidental head injuries, the coroner has ruled. Picture supplied
A CORONER has ruled a little Tamworth boy died from severe head injuries that were "not the result of accidental misadventure", but rather by the "application of significant force".

