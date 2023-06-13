POLICE say several break-ins were thwarted in Tamworth across the long weekend because residents locked their homes and secured their valuables.
Officers were called to multiple reports of attempted break and enters or thefts, but the property crime rates have fallen.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said the attempts "show locking cars and houses is a deterrent".
"We saw a lot of attempts at premises who had locked houses and vehicles, but we continue to urge community members to lock up or lose it," he said.
The attempted break-ins are under investigation but were reported across various parts of the city, Detective Darcy said.
"We have seen a lot of attempts, so opportunistic people are not succeeding and moving on," he said.
"The suspicious activity is being investigated and it is a timely reminder to secure homes, cars and valuables away from prying eyes, and keep an eye on your neighbours."
He warned it was no time for complacency.
Detective Darcy said proactive patrols were continuing, and a police operation to catch those behind recent property crime across the district.
"We are still seeing break-ins and property crime in those outer areas of Manilla, Gunnedah and Wee Waa but not of the volume we've seen recently," he said.
"We are continuing to piece together the property crime reports and urge community members to report suspicious activity."
