A Singleton man whose wife suffered a brain injury after a fall in Thailand says his family has been "overwhelmed at the generosity" of those who donated to bring her home.
A GoFundMe set up to support Kylee Enwright, who remains in a Thai hospital after she fell from a deck at her hotel, has raised more than $200,000 to pay for hospital bills and a chartered medical flight home.
"The Enwright family has been so overwhelmed at the generosity of our customers, our community, our industry and our fellow Australians in giving their hard earned money during some of the most financially difficult times in Australia, to an ordinary country family just wanting to bring home the most important piece of their family puzzle for treatment and support," Kylee's husband Paul said.
GoFundMe organiser Olivia Kennedy said more than 3,000 individuals and companies had donated money to the cause, which was set up after Kylee's travel insurance claim was denied due to an alcohol clause in the policy.
Paul is thousands of dollars out of pocket and the hospital bills are climbing each day.
He is hopeful of bringing Kylee back to Australia this weekend, however will have to wait on clearance from her doctor.
Thankfully, Kylee's condition has improved. She is now awake and "seems to follow voices with her eyes".
"Her right leg has movement but no communication as of yet," Paul said.
The GoFundMe is set at $250,000, which Paul said will help towards potential ongoing medical costs.
"I have no idea what future costs will be like for ongoing care as we still don't know where she sits for permanent damage," he said.
"But if I don't received another cent I would be happy with that because Australia has been so generous."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
