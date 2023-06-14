Telstra has apologised for an internet outage which impacted Liverpool Plains Shire Council over six days.
The issue was first reported to Telstra on Thursday, June 6, and was finally resolved on Tuesday, June 13.
It meant the council's 90 full time and 13 part time staff had limited access to the internet, with some working from home.
"We understand how important telecommunications are and regrettably, the issue was more complex than originally understood which created a longer than anticipated restoration timeline," Telstra Regional General Manager Mike Marom said.
"It is always our intention to restore services as quickly as possible, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused in this instance."
Mr Marom said the task was complex and diagnosis of the root cause was more "challenging than anticipated", which resulted in a longer-than-anticipated outage period.
"Please accept our sincere apology to council as well as residence and businesses impacted by this outage," he said.
LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins apologised for the disruption and thanked the community for their patience.
"The length of the disruption was unacceptable, and council will continue to work with Telstra and our local Members of Parliament to ensure disruptions like this don't happen in the future," Cr Hawkins said.
The outage also impacted a number of residential and business premises.
