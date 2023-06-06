WHAT firefighters colloquially refer to as their "toolbox on wheels" has been out of action from South Tamworth Fire Station for more than 24 hours.
"Without our tools, we're useless," Fire Brigade Employees Union representative Luc Eddy said.
When the primary pump was engaged, it would not work, Mr Eddy said.
The pump, which takes water from ground hydrants and increases pressure for effective firefighting, is used by permanent firefighters. It is carried by a truck and runs using the vehicle's engine.
"The pump is the most significant bit of kit we have," he said.
"We firefighters rely on that appliance to do every single job we're tasked with."
"We're missing the capability to have more firefighters on the scene," Mr Eddy said.
"We've lost a massive capability for the town. It's a significant loss for firefighting capabilities.
"It hasn't returned yet. There's still a big gaping hole at the station where it should be."
A part to fix the issue has been sourced, and is on its way, Fire and Rescue NSW deputy commissioner of field operations Jeremy Fewtrell told the Leader. It is expected to arrive at the station on Wednesday.
Tamworth still has two appliances available and operating at South Tamworth and one appliance available in East Tamworth, he said.
As back up, there is the bravo pump with a smaller capacity, which is normally used by on-call firefighters, Mr Eddy said.
An ongoing campaign by fire brigades warn people to stay alert this winter fire season, yet a significant appliance was left to fail, he said.
"It's an ongoing issue of our trucks not being fit for purpose and allowed to be put in decline," he said.
"Having a community like Tamworth, which is a big community, being vulnerable to house fires and other emergency events by not having the facilities that the public pays for available to them is just disgusting, as far as I'm concerned."
