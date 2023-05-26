The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Coronavirus

Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' and COVID at 'moderate to high levels' but fifth Omicron wave 'may be peaking'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Ryan Park urged people to "ensure they are up to date with their recommended influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations in the lead up to winter".
Health Minister Ryan Park urged people to "ensure they are up to date with their recommended influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations in the lead up to winter".

Notifiable influenza cases have almost doubled in the Hunter New England district in the past week, the latest NSW Health data shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.