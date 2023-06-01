A home has been searched by police as investigations continue into the suspicious death of a baby five years ago.
At 10am on Monday, July 23, 2018, emergency services were called to a home at Binnaway, near Coonabarabran, after reports a nine-month-old girl was unresponsive.
The baby was rushed to Coonabarabran hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Despite all efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.
A crime scene was set-up by officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District and it was examined by specialist forensic officers.
Local detectives formed Strike Force King - a specialist police operation - to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death which was considered suspicious.
Despite extensive work at the time and in the years since, no one has been charged.
But police say there has been a breakthrough in the case.
After recently receiving new information, strike force officers searched a home at Binnaway at about 10am on Wednesday, May 31.
While investigators await the result of the latest search, they are appealing to the community for information which may help detectives as they piece together the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at Gilgandra Police Station or provide information through Crime Stoppers.
