The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health
Photos

Little Wings launches Hunter base to help New England and Tamworth families

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 1 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new base will be established in the Hunter to help sick children from places like Tamworth and Inverell get access to specialist medical care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.