A BABY boy who is seriously ill has been airlifted out of Tamworth for specialist emergency treatment.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tamworth hospital in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, for the emergency mission.
The helicopter - with a critical care medical team including a doctor and paramedic on board - landed at the hospital just before 1am.
There, they stabilised a baby boy who was in hospital, suffering from a serious medical condition.
The boy, as well as his mother, were then prepped for the flight to Sydney.
The chopper took off shortly after, landing at Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick on Thursday morning, where the baby boy will undergo specialist treatment.
The boy was in a stable condition, the Westpac service confirmed.
