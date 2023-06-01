An artisan woodwork craftsman with great time management skills has been appointed interim president for the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber (LPBC).
Quirindi businessman and owner of Timber Alive, John Kerklaan, was publicly handed the temporary position during the LPBC monthly meeting at Quirindi RSL on May 30.
Mr Kerklaan has served as a general committee member for several years and most recently as the vice president, according to a LPBC spokesperson.
"John's dedication and experience within the chamber make him a perfect fit for the role of interim president," the spokesperson said.
QC Quirindi Clothing owner Rusty Wallis has taken on the role as interim vice president, bringing with her a "wealth of experience" in management, creative services, media and entertainment.
Guest speaker from Pinnacle Solutions Jacquie Newman was at the meeting on Tuesday, where she discussed changes to new regulations, and businesses' obligations to their employees.
Also in attendance were representatives from the Windy Station Woolshed, The Plains Inc, Quirindi Silo Art Committee and the Quirindi RSL.
The chamber is expected to appoint a permanent president at its August meeting.
Sally Alden stepped away from the top job in April.
