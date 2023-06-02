THE people can now have their say on whether or not they'd like to walk down the aisles of a brand new shopping centre in the city's South.
Plans for a commercial centre, including a supermarket, on Goonoo Goonoo Road have been put on exhibition for public submissions.
A development application was lodged with Tamworth Regional Council hoping to cash in on a multi-million dollar grocery bill for residents in Hillvue and Calala.
The report states residents in the growing suburbs are expected to fork out $105.3 million on their groceries this year, and the bill is expected to jump by $132.3 million in the next eight years.
As part of the application, the developer was required to prove the new supermarket wouldn't challenge the existing "retail hierarchy".
With "respect to competition" the developer said the new supermarket will have "minimal impacts" on the "long-term viability" of centres such as Shopping World, and the Peel Street precinct.
It's expected established supermarkets will only experience a 4.7 per cent drop in sales once shoppers start browsing the aisles on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
A loss the developer says will be "recovered within a reasonable time frame".
If the application is approved, it's anticipated the supermarket alone will create 233 ongoing jobs, and 90 employment opportunities during construction.
Tenants for the remaining shopfronts within the centre will be subject to individual development applications.
Construction of the commercial centre has been proposed across the road from the Tamworth Homespace centre, Sports Dome and AELEC, and behind Transgrid.
Public submissions can be lodged on the NSW Planning Portal until June 16.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
