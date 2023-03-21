The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Development application lodged to Tamworth Regional Council for 35-lot commercial precinct on Goonoo Goonoo Road

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development application has been submitted for a 35-lot commercial subdivision on Goonoo Goonoo Road. Picture by Peter Hardin

GRASS clippings and a roundabout could get in the way of a large-scale subdivision earmarked for a commercial precinct in the city's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.