GRASS clippings and a roundabout could get in the way of a large-scale subdivision earmarked for a commercial precinct in the city's south.
An application to subdivide a block of land, located at 406-424 Goonoo Goonoo Road, into 35 lots for a future commercial precinct has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council.
But for the development, which is proposed to attract business and drive long and short term employment, has some obstacles in its way.
Clippings of Queensland Bluegrass have been sent to the Royal Botanic Gardens for formal identification after it was found on site.
While the Queensland variant itself isn't considered a threatened species, it shares a high amount of "morphological" variation which is similar to a different, and vulnerable, bluegrass species.
The applications says native trees will need to be removed for the development to go ahead.
Aboriginal sites have been identified in the proposed subdivision, and it is expected the lower slopes of the land will also have the "potential to contain Aboriginal objects".
If approved, the staged development is expected to require almost 3,500 carparks across the subdivision.
Access to the commercial precinct will rely on two roundabouts on Goonoo Goonoo Road, one of which isn't expected to be built by 2027.
A new roundabout at the intersection of Craigends Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Road will provide one access way, and an additional leg will be added to the existing roundabout at Jack Smyth Drive.
The application says if it's approved by council, the precinct will be 50 per cent developed by 2030, and fully developed by 2040.
"This will attract growth of new and existing businesses, support local and regional employment, and provide patrons and customers with greater access to products and services," the application says.
The proposed site is located near the AELEC, TRECC and the Homemaker Centre.
"The site provides opportunities for business growth and employment in a well established, and connected area," the report says.
