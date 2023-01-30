DRIVERS won't be seeing double on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares anytime soon, with road work expected to take at least four years.
Motorists can expect delays along Goonoo Goonoo Road until 2027, as work starts to extend double lanes, install traffic lights and build new roundabouts.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, said the $40 million upgrade will cause some "impacts" for road users, but it will be a means to a "fantastic" end.
"Some fantastic development is going to be happening over the next two to three years, it's vital we get this right and get it happening as quickly as possible," he said.
"Those developments wouldn't happen without this [Goonoo Goonoo Road] project."
Work will include replacing the Calala Lane roundabout with traffic lights, a roundabout at Craigends Lane, extending double-lanes up to Jack Smythe Drive and allowing only left turns out of The Ringers Road.
Cr Webb said the planned changes to Calala and Craigends lanes would be "essential" to improve traffic flow.
The upgrades were announced in June last year.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the delay in starting work was due to community consultation, and design and planning.
"To get it right has taken some time, but I'd rather get it right, as they've done now," he said.
"This particular area is quite complex, there's a lot of underground works, a lot of utilities that need to be moved, there's water works, there's flooding."
During the design phase a total of 131 submissions were received, 32 were in clear opposition to the project and 44 expressed support for the upgrades.
The main concerns raised included drivers "rat running" through Kurrawan and Karloo Street to avoid the traffic lights at Calala Lane, banning the right hand turn out of The Ringers Road, and property access between Craigends Lane and Calala Lane once a median strip is installed.
Cr Webb said business owners along Goonoo Goonoo Road had been adequately consulted in the lead up to the lengthy road works.
"We've spoken to quite a few, and quite a few of the people that are looking to develop out here, they're really excited about it," he said.
"It will be a lot better for businesses that front the highway."
Work commencing in March will include a new shared footpath on the western side of Goonoo Goonoo Road, with major work to start in 2024.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the road upgrades would be integral as the city grows.
"We know that Tamworth is growing flat out, and as Tamworth grows flat out we need the infrastructure to keep up with the growth," he said.
The project has received $32 million from the federal government and $8 million from the state government.
