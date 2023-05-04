A NEW supermarket at the southern entrance to the city is hoping to cash in on a multi-million dollar grocery bill from residents.
Hillvue and Calala have been earmarked as "key growth locations" in a development application for a supermarket on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
Residents in the bustling suburbs are expected to fork out $105.3 million on their groceries this year, according to the application.
And with the bill expected to jump by $132.3 million by 2031, the proposed supermarket has been slated to service the "future residential growth" across South Tamworth.
The application, which has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council, is seeking approval for a car park and building, which will include a supermarket, at 406-424 Goonoo Goonoo Road.
It's proposed the supermarket will create 233 ongoing jobs, and 90 employment opportunities during construction.
But with "respect to competition" in Tamworth, the developers have been required to prove the new supermarket won't upset the existing "retail hierarchy" in the city.
Tamworth's CBD and Shopping World, on Bridge Street, have been identified as the "dominant" retail providers for residents, according to the application.
It's expected a new supermarket on Goonoo Goonoo Road will have "minimal impacts" on the "long-term viability" of existing shopping centres.
The application anticipates established centres will see a 4.7 per cent decrease in expenditure on average when the new supermarket opens.
But this will be "recovered within a reasonable time frame", the application says.
Northgate, Southgate, Robert Street, and Calala were also identified as existing "local centres".
"The development of the site is unlikely to have any discernible impact on the Tamworth CBD," the report says.
The proposed site, located near the AELEC, Tamworth Sports Dome, homemaker centre, and Transgrid, has historically been used as grazing land.
If the development is approved, a 339 space car park will be built, as well as 18 spaces for bicycle parking.
A traffic assessment report has foreshadowed an extra 347 car trips could be made along Goonoo Goonoo Road during morning peak times, and 688 trips in the afternoon once the commercial precinct opens.
But the report suggests the additional trips are "unlikely to impact the efficiency and movement within the local road network".
The remaining tenancies of the building are "unknown" and will be subject to additional applications.
A separate development application is before council to divide the land into a 35 lots to make way for the commercial precinct.
The application states the subdivision relies on a proposed roundabout being built by the state government, and indicated a potentially threatened grass species has been located at the site.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
