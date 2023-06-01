The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Cancer Council is closing the cancer care gap for Aboriginal Australians

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 9:00am
Community stakeholders gathered in Cancer Council's Tamworth office on Thursday to celebrate the launch of new web resources tailored to Aboriginal communities. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The local branch of a national cancer charity has used Reconciliation Week as a chance to talk to Aboriginal communities about free screenings for bowel cancer.

