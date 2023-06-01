The local branch of a national cancer charity has used Reconciliation Week as a chance to talk to Aboriginal communities about free screenings for bowel cancer.
"Screening is a huge priority for us in all communities, but especially in Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander communities we're seeing a lower uptake of screenings, particularly bowel cancer screenings which you can do in your own home without waiting to see a doctor," Cancer Council Community Lead Shaen Fraser said.
The charity is spreading the word on bowel cancer screenings as part of their Reconciliation Action Plan, designed in partnership with the non-profit Reconciliation Australia.
"Every year we work on a community initiative and screening has been in our action plan for a long time, which comes from consultation with Aboriginal people on what they feel will help close the gap," Ms Fraser said.
The goal of the initiative is to help bridge the cancer care gap for Aboriginal Australians, who are 1.4 times more likely to die from the disease than other Australians, according to a 2018 review by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Some of the groups the local branch is working with include Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services, NSW Health Aboriginal Health Workers, the Tamworth Hospital Palliative Care Clinic, and the North West Cancer Centre.
Ms Fraser also said closing the gap means continuing to be present in Aboriginal communities year-round, not just during Reconciliation Week.
"Being where the community is helps, so they don't have to come and find you," she said.
To continue their work outside of Reconciliation Week, Cancer Council is launching a new web portal which provides resources tailored to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people
"A huge focus is around making sure we've got resources that are culturally respectful that people will be drawn to," Ms Fraser said.
The resources available on the new portal were developed in conjunction with a Clinical Advisory Group and an Indigenous Consultation Group.
Ms Fraser said she hopes the new resources will continue to build on the work Cancer Council has done to dispel perceptions of the charity as a "white person thing".
"Fifteen years ago we didn't have specialised resources, they were all the same," she said.
