The village of Currabubula was a mecca of creativity and colour on the weekend.
Around 4000 art lovers converged on the local hall for the 59th annual Red Cross Currabubula Art Show.
President of the Red Cross branch Kathy Smith said they have received glowing reviews from the community.
"Excellent feedback," she said.
"Quality of work was fantastic. The way it was displayed and they loved the variety of the artists."
Artist Kathy Ellem took home the main prize for her painting Just a Nibble.
While East Tamworth artist Blagoj Ristevski won the coveted People's Choice award for Two Mates.
Mrs Smith said the event went seamlessly and she hopes the 60th anniversary show in 2024 will be even bigger and better.
"We want to open up a few things and do a few different categories for next year. The ideas are maybe expanding the show and incorporating the 60's," she said.
"Something that we can do to show our appreciation for the ones who started the event back in the day."
Most of the money raised from the exhibition will go to the Red Cross, but a portion of the funds will also go back into the Currabubula community.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news.
