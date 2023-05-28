A SYRINGE was wielded during a carjacking on a road near Tamworth as a woman tried to escape after a police chase.
Caitlin Dawn Allan phoned into Tamworth Local Court when she backflipped on her not guilty plea, and admitted to the armed carjacking on Werris Creek Road.
A hearing date for the 28-year-old to defend the charge was vacated, and magistrate Julie Soars ordered Allan to front sentencing in July.
Defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said the defence and prosecution and landed on "agreed facts".
"Enter a plea of guilty," he told the court.
The agreed facts show Allan was a passenger in a white Holden Commodore sedan when it led police on a chase through Werris Creek at about 11:25am on July 14, last year.
The police case is that the sedan reached speeds of up to 140km per hour before it broke down and came to a stop on Werris Creek Road near Quipolly.
The facts reveal police saw Allan escape from the Commodore and jump in front of an orange Hyundai, travelling towards Quirindi. She "banged her hands on the bonnet" and demanded the driver get out of the car.
The driver swerved around Allan and reported the incident to Tamworth police.
Allan, who was in the middle of the road, then stopped a silver Toyota Landcruiser and threatened the driver with a capped syringe, and grabbed at the woman's arm.
The victim got out of the four-wheel-drive and Allan jumped behind the wheel, fleeing north towards Werris Creek.
Oxley detectives arrived at the scene in an unmarked car and checked on the carjacking victim, and assisted in the arrest of the man accused of the pursuit.
Later that month, police discovered the stolen Toyota Landcruiser was parked out the front of a unit in Werris Creek, and forensic testing linked it to Allan.
Police arrested Allan at a Quirindi home on September 4, after she was caught trying to escape by climbing out a bathroom window.
Ms Soars ordered a full background report ahead of sentencing.
Allan pleaded guilty to the single charge of aggravated assault with intent to take and drive a vehicle while armed with a weapon.
She remains on strict bail conditions which mean she's required to report to police daily, stay off drugs that aren't prescribed by a doctor, stay home unless with specific people, and have no contact with witnesses.
