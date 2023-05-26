Awei Bainivalue was shocked to find the death of a dear friend that occurred just minutes away from her home in Newcastle.
The University of Newcastle PhD student grew up in Nasinu, Fiji, with Apete Baleisuva (Patt) who died on Saturday, May 20.
"I've known Patt since he was a little boy," she said.
The 34 year-old father-of-three who was living and working in Tamworth, was pulled unconscious from the water in a suspected drowning at South Newcastle beach.
"I know his family very well and to learn of his passing just 10 minutes from my place - it's very difficult ... it's shocking."
To support his loved-ones through the tragedy, Ms Bainivalue has rallied together with the Newcastle and Tamworth Fijian community.
"I wanted to find a way to help his young family, so the wider Fijian community has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses that will incur from this whole unexpected burial and help transport him back to Fiji," she said.
Ms Bainivalue says while she knew Mr Baleisuva was living and working in Tamworth to support his wife Talei and children Abby, Nemani and Josh back home, she hadn't seen him since they both arrived in Australia.
"I was communicating with his wife but I hadn't seen him here. I found out about his death from watching the news on Sunday," she said.
"I thought 'oh my god'.
"It was heart-breaking and it gave me goosebumps to find out he died here in Newcastle far away from everybody," she said.
She said she wanted to support Mr Balesuiva's family in any way she could.
"He was a good dad."
"He was humble, soft-spoken, very kind and always going out of his way to help people in his community," she said.
"I want to help give him a good farewell from his Fijian community and friends here in Australia."
To help send Mr Balesuiva home and support his family you can donate here.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
