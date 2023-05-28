The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Andrew Thomas Johnston sentenced for stealing from woman at West Tamworth McDonald's

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 28 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man met the victim at McDonald's in West Tamworth about lunchtime on June 26, last year. File picture by Peter Hardin
The man met the victim at McDonald's in West Tamworth about lunchtime on June 26, last year. File picture by Peter Hardin

A MEET-UP in a McDonald's carpark came with a side of robbery for a woman when a man revealed he was hungry for her money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.