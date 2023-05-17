AN innovative technology created in Tamworth that could change the game in water is ready to take a leap.
Vesi Water knows its technology works, and now it wants a partner who can apply it.
The engineers behind the invention to make water out of air will pitch to international defence experts on Thursday, May 18.
On Thursday, May 4, a group of local companies presented to the NSW manufacturing commission and government defence advisor Michael Sharpe.
It's perfect for Vesi Water.
"The technology is at the point where it needs to be shown how it works in the real world, and tested and optimised in the real world," Mr Owens said.
"And the best way to do that is to find someone who has a need, and apply it to the need.
"The last missing piece is to have that real world demonstration project."
Emergency response, defence applications, remote camps and establishments would benefit from Vesi Water, Mr Owens said.
Instead of having the continuous logistics of transporting large volumes of water, the technology can be planted down to provide hydration.
The invention started during the Tamworth drought in 2019, with the engineers focused on the premise of making water when it's not raining.
They partnered with UNSW to acquire graphene oxide, a two dimensional nano material single sheet of carbon which can absorb water, fast.
In a 15 minute cycle, moisture is absorbed, heats to 50 degrees, and when the material can't hold the water anymore, it drops out.
It can now make up to 20 litres of water per kilogram per day, and Mr Owens hopes to double that, although "that's already phenomenal".
The company will begin a capital raise, and the demonstration project with the defence force may provide further funds for progress.
We believe, eventually, we'll get back into drought and we need to have solutions.- Llewellyn Owens, Vesi Water managing director
The technology is like a solar panel that can provide drinking water and among its advantages is that it acts as a carbon sink, removing carbon from the environment, managing director Llewellyn Owens said.
"That doesn't mean you won't have dams, doesn't mean you won't have water treatment plants, you're taking the pressure off them by using a technology that uses renewable energy," he said.
While there are competitors in the water from air space, patent graphene oxide makes Vesi Water unique, Mr Owens said.
"We've got this breakthrough material that we think will really take the technology and the opportunities to the next level," he said.
Vesi is launching its first product release of industrial water coolers that don't use the exact technology at Agquip later this year, which will be rolled out on chicken farms.
The graphene oxide system will be swapped in when the units are available as a consumer product for homes, expected in 2025.
This initial roll out aims to get a local customer base, and so people can understand the invention.
"We believe, eventually, we'll get back into drought and we need to have solutions," Mr Owens said.
"We're trying to push to try and have this ready for when we do get a bit tighter on water."
Vesi also plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Tamworth and bring trade to the region.
