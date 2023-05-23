A MAGISTRATE has slammed lawyers for failing to meet and discuss a West Tamworth break-in case, causing it to be delayed again.
Cameron Jade Anson, 26, was not required to appear in Tamworth Local Court when his solicitor said the matter could not proceed.
Solicitor Paul Lewis said the defence and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not been able to get together and talk about issues at a case conference.
Magistrate Julie Soars said a date for the case conference was mentioned back in April and lawyers were "meant to notify" the court.
"Parties need to come to court with the case conference date, and they need to follow through on it," she said.
"It's not good enough."
DPP solicitor Shelby Van Ooran told the court they had tried to arrange one but it hadn't worked out.
The court heard the new date was set for May.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the case to June but said she wanted the delay reported to supervisors.
"I don't see why I should prejudice your client," she said.
Police allege Anson was with another man - who remains before the court - when he broke into a Church Street home between 9pm and 12.15am on June 26, last year.
He's accused of intimidating the two occupants, as well as intentionally or recklessly damaging a Nissan Navara that one of them owned.
Tamworth detectives arrested him within minutes of the alleged break-in.
He has not been required to enter pleas to charges of aggravated break-and-enter and commit a serious indictable offence in company; and destroying or damaging property, which is listed as related.
