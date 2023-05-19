They are woven into the fabric and history of the community.
When travellers first arrive in Tamworth and find their way to the Visitor Information Centre, they are greeted by the "kind and warm" faces of volunteers.
Carol Durbridge said the highlight of her day is talking to people from all over the world.
"We have visitors from England, Japan, America, and just from all over the place," she said.
Ms Durbridge has been volunteering in Tamworth for the past 11 years, after retirement. Through her work she has contributed hundreds of hours to various charitable organisations.
"A lot of charities and places wouldn't work without volunteers."- Carol Durbridge
"I also volunteer at St Vinnies. I do a couple of shifts up at the hospital working in the maternity ward, and I've volunteered for a few other organisations over the years," Ms Durbridge said.
She began working at the visitor centre mid-way through 2022 and has quickly become one of centre's most valuable volunteers.
"A lot of charities and places wouldn't work without volunteers," Ms Durbridge said.
"It's something for me to do because I'm retired and I get to support the community," she said.
The Tamworth visitor centre has a team of 13 volunteers, who work the front desk, provide directions or maps for the town, and generally brighten up people's day.
Tamworth Regional Council visitor experience officer, Renae Townsend said without volunteers the centre would not be able to run.
"They do a wonderful job of speaking to people travelling through our region and telling them all about the experiences that Tamworth region has to offer," Ms Townsend said.
"We have accountants, to school teachers and everything in between.
"They contribute so much and can give us information that we may not have, because they've lived and worked here for a long time."
Tamworth Regional Council relies on their dedicated teams of volunteers to not only run the visitor centre, but also the marsupial park, animal shelters, and various other attractions and societies.
"Council also recognises the importance of volunteers within our community," Ms Townsend said.
"Both for the work they do in charitable organisations and council's committees across the region."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
