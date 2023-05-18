NO CHARGES have been laid in relation to the seizure of illegal vapes worth tens of thousands of dollars in Tamworth almost four months on.
The Leader revealed the raids by NSW Health inspectors and local police in late January across Tamworth, as well as Armidale and Glen Innes.
Now, the Leader can reveal the investigation into the seizure is continuing.
Oxley and New England police were backed NSW Health inspectors to raid the shopfronts in South Tamworth, the Tamworth CBD, as well as stores in both CBDs in Armidale and Glen Innes.
NSW Health - who is leading the investigation and any subsequent prosecution - would not be drawn on where the case was at, but a spokesperson confirmed it was "an active investigation".
READ ALSO:
The spokesperson said they were unable to comment because "investigations were continuing".
The shopfronts that were raided - and had goods seized - continue to operate.
In Tamworth, Oxley police seized $35,000 worth of illegal products from one store. It included 15,320 cigarettes and more than 620 vapes.
More than 240 vapes were seized from a second Tamworth shopfront.
Shops in South Tamworth and the CBD were targeted with close to 860 vapes seized in total, as well as loose leaf tobacco.
At the time, Oxley police confirmed neither of the two locations in Tamworth were selling vapes that were legal.
Oxley police said the seizure of the goods in January related to the sales of "nicotine products that were unlawful".
Some of the goods seized included products investigators claimed were illegal in NSW, not approved for sale, did not meet licensing regulations or had illegal packaging, inspectors said.
At the time, police said the products seized in Tamworth were imported from overseas and contained vapes that had nicotine in them which "is illegal" in NSW.
Police said officers can act on tip-offs and information from the public and have the power to inspect businesses, and search and seize items.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.