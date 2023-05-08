RESIDENTS are being warned to lock cars and homes as police look to avoid pursuits and injuries associated with youth crime.
New England Police Inspector Darren Williams has urged the public to be more vigilant when it comes to security measures.
"We still need to get the message out to the community in relation to ensuring that their property is secured and locked," Mr Williams said.
READ ALSO:
"If you leave the keys inside your car, you're only inviting the vehicle to be stolen.
"People are still doing it and we end up with kids knocking these cars off.
"We don't want to end up in pursuit and see someone injured.
"I get people shouldn't have to lock cars up in their own yards, we understand that, but unfortunately it's the times we're in.
"We need to start taking a bit of responsibility and due diligence in making sure our cars and properties are locked up to prevent people doing the wrong thing."
Windows and doors to cars and homes should stay locked, as well as removing equipment left lying around in the backyard such as shovels, ladders and chairs that could help a thief break in.
Meanwhile, senior police in Moree met with council leaders and state MP Adam Marshall to discuss the concerns of the community around crime in the district on May 2.
Talks between the leaders came amid growing concern about recent offences involving physical violence and threats, including an attack on staff at the pool in late April.
Strike Force Jackal will be reactivated, which will see additional police deployed in targeted operations for three months, and a recent blitz of the area by 60 additional officers in Operation Surge in April was also discussed.
Residents have been advised that New England Police District have initiated Operation Trail-Blaze to address the issue of unregistered motorcycles being ridden on road and road related areas within the Moree township.
This operation has continued with on-going detection and enforcement action taking place to identify offenders responsible and seize motorcycles to prevent a continuation of the activity and to ensure the safety of the community.
Since the inception of the operation, several motorcycles have been seized by New England Police District where applications to forfeit the motorcycles to the crown have been lodged to the Moree Local Court.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the illegal trailbikes to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.