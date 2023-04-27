The Northern Daily Leader
Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre staff attacked, council to increase security

By Newsroom
April 28 2023 - 7:30am
Staff were attacked at Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre. Picture from file
Increased security will be put in place at Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre after staff were attacked on Monday morning.

