The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Armidale has a new GP after loss of 13 doctors in February

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 7 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Sareh (pronounced Sarah) Karimi-Afshar arrived in Australia on March 28, and is expected to start at the Faulkner Street Medical Practice in Armidale.
Dr Sareh (pronounced Sarah) Karimi-Afshar arrived in Australia on March 28, and is expected to start at the Faulkner Street Medical Practice in Armidale.

Dr Sareh Karimi-Afshar recently arrived in Armidale from Iran where she is about to start working as a local doctor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.