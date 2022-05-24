The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Strike Force Jackal cracking down on property crime in New England Police District with charges laid in Moree

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARRESTED: A strike force has charged six people in the Moree area. Photo: NSW Police

A STRIKE force has made arrests since it was launched in the neighbouring New England police command earlier this month, to crack down on the property crime wave.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.