A STRIKE force has made arrests since it was launched in the neighbouring New England police command earlier this month, to crack down on the property crime wave.
Six people have been charged in the past week, as breakthroughs are made in investigations into property and traffic offences in the Moree area.
The specialist squad of police - codenamed Strike Force Jackal - is made up of proactive officers, the region's enforcement squad, highway patrol, youth command and dog squad, with the support of the bicycle patrol.
An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were among six people charged in connection to stolen cars and police pursuits.
Police went to an Oak Street home just after midnight on Saturday and arrested a 33-year-old man.
Domestic violence allegations were levelled against him and he was served an arrest warrant for larceny.
He was refused bail ahead of his next local court date in July.
Officers were patrolling on foot about 2am on May 19 when they stopped and spoke to a man at the intersection of Greenbah Road and Hassell Street.
Following inquiries, the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with resisting police and breaching bail. He remains behind bars and will front court later this month.
Later that day, about 9pm, police stopped a 25-year-old man on Dover Street and searched him, allegedly uncovering cannabis. He will front court next month.
A 41-year-old man was slapped with a court date in late June after a police approached two men sitting in a Moree park and said a search then revealed cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
Strike Force Jackal investigations continue.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
