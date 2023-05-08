Jean-Baptiste Philibert, Baneen Alrubayi and Keith Cole were among 52 future doctors from across Australia on a tour of Tamworth hospital with their hearts set on working in regional NSW.
They are also recipients of the NSW government's cadetship program, which provides medical students with $30,000 to help finance the final two years of their five-year university degree.
For Indigenous students, that amount is made available across their studies.
In return, they must choose one of five hospitals, either Tamworth, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Orange or Albury, in which to do the first two of their three years of hospital training.
It is all part of the NSW government's push to get more doctors working in rural, remote and regional areas.
Ms Alrubayi was born and raised in the NSW Victorian border town of Cobram, and is currently in the final year of her University of Sydney medical degree, doing a placement at Bathurst Hospital with Mr Philibert.
Her top three choices are Wagga Wagga, Albury and Tamworth; whereas, Mr Philibert said, "Tamworth put on an amazing show over the weekend, with [cardiologist] Dr Michael McGee and others."
Both students said they are eager to work in regional areas, due to the friendliness and connection in smaller communities that does not exist in the bigger cities.
Mr Philibert said advocacy is also a big part of their education and training.
"We know there is a GP crisis and shortage, and it's been like that for 20 years in rural Australia," he said.
"It's only recently that it's [the crisis] been in the city and every one is talking about it. But if it gets fixed in the cities, then they might forget about it in the country.
"So, that is why on all levels of our training we should be advocating [for rural, regional and remote areas]."
