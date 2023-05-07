At least 5000 people turned up to the Currabubula Boutique Market for a relaxed day of family-friendly fun with great eats.
Currabubula Boutique Market organiser Veronica Filby said they had probably raised at least $12,000 for the local school.
"We spend the money across a range of things and we subsidise a lot of excursions for the kids," Ms Filby, the secretary for the Parents and Citizens (P&C) association, said.
"We then buy resources, new library books, sporting equipment, and infrastructure as well."
With plenty of homemade goods on display, including art sculptures, fashion, jewellery and home wares at more than 180 stalls, Ms Filby said even most of the food had sold out by the end of the day.
The Nundle Pie Company, which launched at the market, had a line-up of hungry customers from the time they opened at 9am until about 2pm.
Vendors had travelled from far and wide to set up shop at the market which is held only twice a year, in May and December.
