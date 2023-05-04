The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education
Education
Updated

A University of New England spokesperson says a new vice chancellor is imminent

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting VC and CEO Simon Evans
Acting VC and CEO Simon Evans

A decision on a new vice chancellor (VC) for the University of New England is "imminent".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.