A decision on a new vice chancellor (VC) for the University of New England is "imminent".
It has been about nine months since the former vice chancellor and university CEO Brigid Heywood resigned, and her position has still not been filled with a permanent replacement.
Simon Evans, the former deputy vice chancellor, was appointed as the stand-in vice-chancellor and CEO shortly after UNE chancellor James Harris publicly announced the university had accepted Ms Heywood's resignation on August 5.
Ms Heywood resigned from her high profile role at the university in August 2022, following allegations in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at an International Women's Day event in March earlier that year.
The matter is currently before the court. Ms Heywood has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Read also:
Upon enquiring about the position, the Leader was sent a response from the university's media department that said; "The UNE Council panel committee responsible for selecting the next UNE Vice Chancellor and CEO have stated that the announcement of the successful candidate is imminent".
The UNE's 13-member council includes chancellor James Harris, deputy chancellor Jan McClelland AM, Prof. Simon Evans, Prof. Robyn Bartel (Chair of the Academic Board), Meredith Symons, David van Aanholt, Megan Aitken, Russell Evans, Phil Hess, former Tamworth mayor Col Murray, Prof. Gabriel Donleavy, Kerrie Sheelah and Emma Whellham.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.