A question which is asked of me regularly is how can our region keep pace with population growth and an increase in demand for new housing.
It is understandable some residents have concerns about how our water supply, schools, health services and road network can meet the needs of a larger population.
The short answer is that our growth is relatively slow and steady - there will not be an overnight explosion of new home sites and new residents.
Council has a range of planning responsibilities and we work with the other levels of government to ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place for projected future growth.
This is exactly what Council's Blueprint 100 is all about - sustainable growth in a well-planned and strategic way.
As our community grows, we follow the sound guidelines we have set out in Blueprint 100 - including the well-considered future residential growth corridors.
It is Council's responsibility to advocate to the other levels of government to ensure the provision of health services, schools and other services keep pace with the local needs.
I am aware Council's decision in April to support the rezoning of the agricultural land on Manilla Road - the property known as Stratheden - has raised some specific concerns.
But I would like the community to know that the rezoning (an amendment to the Local Environment Plan) is the first step towards the site becoming a future site for housing.
While the site may be able to provide for almost 900 lots ranging in size from 450 square metres to 4,000 square metres, it is expected it will be some years before we see a development application lodged for a subdivision development.
The next step in the planning process is to start work on creating a Development Control Plan to guide the future development of the site in line with Blueprint 100.
The plan will be adopted by Council before any development application is considered for approval.
Our community can be assured any issues already raised during the rezoning phase - such as the capacity of Tamworth's water supply to cater for additional housing, traffic concerns, impact on amenity and the increased pressure on emergency and public services - will be further analysed and addressed appropriately.
There will be opportunities for further input from the community as well as government agencies.
A Development Control Plan is a consistent part of any application for a subdivision development.
