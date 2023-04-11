PLANS for a new housing estate on the outskirts of the city have been given the green light, because "if you don't grow, you'll die".
Tamworth Regional councillor Phil Betts said it was a no-brainer to push ahead with the proposed Stratheden Estate, which will see the construction of 895 new homes near Oxley Vale.
"In order to grow, you have to have a development like this," Cr Betts said.
Councillors voted to approve the new housing estate, located on the corner of Manilla Road and Browns Lane at a meeting on Tuesday night.
But councillor Mark Rodda said due to concerns with water security and traffic flow, the proposal was a "no at this time", and voted against approving the new estate.
He said the amount of dwellings would put a strain on the city's water supply, which he said had not improved in 12 years.
"We're satisfied with less, and we shouldn't have to be," he said.
During the public exhibition period, council received 14 submissions, which included concerns about the strain a growing population would put on services and water.
And with major thoroughfares across the city already banked up with traffic during peak times, Cr Rodda said he had received complaints from the community about what the estate would do to Manilla Road.
"They are concerned that by approving this we are increasing our road network, and our current road network is way behind," he said.
"At certain times of that day that [Manilla] road has failed, and the intersections along that road have failed."
Councillor Helen Tickle said an increase in cars on the road was not enough to press pause on the plans.
"In peak times it might take a little bit longer," she said.
"But we need to have developments like this that support regional growth."
With council investing in large scale industrial developments like the Global Gateway Park, councillor Bede Burke said if the same investments weren't made into housing "we won't have a future".
Plans for the estate include varying lot sizes, as well as parks and playgrounds.
Councillor Brooke Southwell said she was "very supportive" of the ability to cater for different housing needs.
"It has a diverse range of housing choices, it increases affordability with mixed lot choices, and supports residential expansion," she said.
Councillor Stephen Mears was absent from the meeting.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
